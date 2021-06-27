A Newmarket charity which aims to help people with the companionship of loving animals has found a new home at one of the centres of horseracing.

Our Special Friends, which used to be based at the Animal Health Trust, in Kentford, has now moved its headquarters to the British Racing School.

Belinda Johnston, who runs the charity, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be able to be at the racing school site. It’s a wonderful location, there is lots of green space and the whole team has been very welcoming to us.”

British Racing School, Snailwell Road, Newmarket.Members of our Special Friends charity at their new home.Belinda Johnson charity founder with Bil Thorn and Linda Sadler and dogs Rolo, Otto and Meg. Picture by Mark Westley. (48236916)

The charity had to leave its home at the AHT after the charity made the shock announcement it would close last year.

“We were very sad to have to leave the Animal Health Trust because that was a very suitable location, but we are very grateful to be given this opportunity,” she said.

And now the organisation has moved into its new home, Our Special Friends is embarking on a new fund-raising and volunteering drive.

The charity is appealing for volunteer helpers and also launching a fund-raising drive to help meet increased demand.

“The increases in cases during the pandemic has been challenging, with a surge in emergencies and hospital admissions. It is now critical that we increase our resources to be able to respond,” said Belinda, who set up the charity more than seven years ago.

Because of the rising case load the charity, which focuses on West Suffolk, is now set to recruit a new animal companionship practitioner and it is also on the hunt for more volunteers to help with administration from the new headquarters.

“We hadn’t bargained on the effect that the lockdown would have on our growth, or on our efforts to raise the funds to manage it,” she said.

“We are ever more dependent on the funding we can raise to finance our increasing workload. The cost is currently at around £20,000 a month just to maintain the number of cases we are taking on.

“The need in the community appears to be ever greater for the unique services we provide – connecting vulnerable people with animal companionship support services to help them through difficult times.”

And she urged Suffolk News readers who are interested in learning more about the charity call 01284 335351 or go to ourspecialfriends.org/donate.

