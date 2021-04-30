Construction work on Newmarket’s new Aldi store appears to be complete but the supermarket giant is keeping tight lipped about when it will open its doors to the public.

The company was granted planning permission to build the Exning Road branch after buying the land from supermarket Morrison's in 2017.

Work on the building paused briefly due to the coronavirus pandemic and building issues.

Before: The Exning Road site before work began on the new Aldi store. Picture: Phil Fuller

The store is one of three being built in Suffolk by the German chain, which is spending £7 million on new stores, the other two being in Ipswich and Stowmarket.

The new stores come as part of the chain’s plan to have 1,200 stores in the UK by 2025.

This means, on average, it will have to open more than a store a week this year.

The ground is cleared ready for building works to begin. Picture: Phil Fuller

Work begins on the new Aldi store in Newmarket. Picture: Phil Fuller

Giles Hurley, Aldi UK and Ireland chief executive, said: “We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either don’t have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to meet customer demand.

"With shoppers increasingly looking to make sure they get unbeatable prices on their weekly shop without compromising on quality, our stores are becoming ever more popular.

"This investment in Aldi stores over the course of this year will help make the UK’s lowest-priced supermarket more accessible to even more people, and bring us closer to our long-term goal of having 1,200 stores across the UK by 2025."

The building's structure is put in place Picture: Phil Fuller

Newmarket's Aldi taking shape. Picture: Phil Fuller

And... after: Now residents are wondering when will the store will open to the public. Picture: Phil Fuller

