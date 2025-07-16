Game-for-a-laugh families enjoyed some frothy frolics while tackling a popular Bubble Rush in Newmarket.

The fun event earlier this month was enjoyed by 780 participants and raised £25,000 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

It was the second time the event had been held in Newmarket and the 2.5 kilometre course at The Links featured four bubble stations along the route each with a cannon that pumped out coloured foam to create a four-foot-deep bubble bath.

Bubble pumps created a huge bubble bath. Picture: Glenn David Photography

Among taking part with their families, were Charlotte Turner and Natalie Carvell.

Both are friends with David and Lisa Radcliffe, of Isleham, whose four-year-old son George received care from EACH when he was diagnosed with the soft tissue tumour Rhabdomyosarcoma, in May 2022.

He was referred to EACH the following spring and died at its Milton hospice in October 2023.

Nearly 800 participants turned out to support the Bubble Run. Picture: Glenn David Photography

One of the young participants. Picture: Glenn David Photography

Charlotte completed it with five-year-old daughter Amalie. “It was such an amazing, fun and colourful day, and we thoroughly enjoyed ourselves,” she said.

“There was such a great atmosphere, despite a couple of showers, and everyone came together to support a very worthy cause one so close to our hearts.

“Amalie had a smile on her face the whole way round, and we’d encourage anyone to sign up for an EACH event. It’s great being able to do something together as a family.”

Runners enjoying some frothy frolics. Picture: Glenn David Photography

Fun loving families helped to raise £25,000. Picture: Glenn David Photography

Natalie, who was joined by husband Sebastian and children eight-year-old Abigail, and Theodore, four, said: “We loved being part of it, and George was at the forefront of our minds as we completed the course.”

Events fundraising manager Emma Cook said: “We had another fantastic day, and everyone had a brilliant time.”