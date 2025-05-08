An award-winning frozen ready meal retailer has revealed the opening date for its new store in a town.

COOK, which offers a variety of frozen meals, puddings and snacks, will open in Newmarket on June 27.

The chain is taking over the vacant building at 1,2 Exeter Road, following the closure of the Italian food chain Prezzo in 2023.

COOK will open on June 27 in Exeter Road, Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps

West Suffolk Council approved an application for a non-illuminated fascia earlier this week, after it was submitted by COOK Trading Ltd.

The business already has two shops in Suffolk - one in St Johns Street, Bury St Edmunds, and one in Thoroughfare, Woodbridge.

COOK was founded in 1997 by Edward Perry and Dale Penfold in Farnham, Surrey.