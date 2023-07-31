Fun dog show held in Cheveley, near Newmarket, to support activities of local Royal British Legion branch
Published: 10:00, 31 July 2023
Cheveley’s annual fun dog show brought canine lovers to the village’s recreation ground on July 23 – all in the name of raising money for the local Royal British Legion.
Dogs of all breeds competed in a total of 16 classes, with an emphasis on informality.
Among the categories were ‘Best Trick’ and ‘Best Movement,’ and there was a special class for puppies – as well as a ‘Best in Show’ title.
Organiser Sue Willows said: “Turnout was very good, considering there was another show in the next two villages along!”
She added: “A big thank you to the ladies and gentlemen who put up marquees and ran stalls and teas and cakes.”