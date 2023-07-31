Cheveley’s annual fun dog show brought canine lovers to the village’s recreation ground on July 23 – all in the name of raising money for the local Royal British Legion.

Dogs of all breeds competed in a total of 16 classes, with an emphasis on informality.

Among the categories were ‘Best Trick’ and ‘Best Movement,’ and there was a special class for puppies – as well as a ‘Best in Show’ title.

Willow Glover (9) with Henry and Hugo. Picture: Mecha Morton

Chloe Richardson (12) with Moose. Picture: Mecha Morton

Sophie (11) with Poppy. Picture: Mecha Morton

Organiser Sue Willows said: “Turnout was very good, considering there was another show in the next two villages along!”

She added: “A big thank you to the ladies and gentlemen who put up marquees and ran stalls and teas and cakes.”