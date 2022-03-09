A Kentford resident is organising a fun run to raise awareness around street harassment, with proceeds donated to the local branch of Women’s Aid.

Kirsty Thomson, a mother of two daughters, has experienced intimidation from men while out running.

She said: “I personally have had people being quite rude to me, men who’ve been quite unpleasant. Certainly, a lot of my friends have experienced much the same thing.

All are invited to Kirsty Thomson's 'march'.

“I was suddenly really conscious of running alone and stopped wearing headphones whilst out, so I could hear who was around me. I am not the kind of person who is easily intimidated but this really played on my mind.”

Mrs Thomson’s own research - coupled with recent events in Britain and across the world - opened her eyes to the systemic nature of street harassment.

According to recent statistics, 60 per cent of women have been harassed while out on a run.

The event takes place on March 26.

Meanwhile, 11 per cent of women have actually stopped jogging because of the threat of harassment, and six per cent have feared for their lives.

Mrs Thomson said she was shocked by the killing of Irish schoolteacher Ashling Murphy, murdered while out on a run.

In a bid to bring these issues to the forefront, Mrs Thomson is organising a fun run for March 26, kicking off around 7.30pm.

The ‘March Together’ event is being sponsored by Newmarket Tesco, and participants - who can either run or walk 5km or 10km - will be starting and finishing in the store’s car park.

Entrants can donate as much as they wish.

Mrs Thomson said: “If I can get a large group of women, running together, in hi-vis, with head-torches, in the dark - when we feel most threatened - it’s going to bring it to people’s attention.

“I have chosen Bury St Edmunds Women’s Aid as the supported charity. We’ve got a JustGiving page set up for that.

“We’re not charging any particular amount, because I want it to be open to everyone - whether you can afford 50p or £50, I want you to be able to join.”

For more information on the event, visit its Facebook page.