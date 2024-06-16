A disability driving instructor, who has helped motorists involved in accidents to get back on to the road, including some who have been rescued by the East Anglian Air Ambulance, is taking on a long-distance cross-channel cycling challenge to raise funds for the charity.

Keiran Williams, 38, from Soham, will be joined by his friend Adam Clarke, of Watton, for whom the charity holds a special significance.

In 2018 Adam was involved in a serious car crash which left him with life-threatening head injuries. Paramedics recognised how serious Adam’s injuries were and called for the air ambulance.

Keiran Williams and Adam Clarke

The 40-year-old scientist was flown from the accident site in Norfolk to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, where he received the treatment that has allowed him to make a full recovery.

Without the speed of the transfer to hospital and the early medical intervention, Adam’s prospects of achieving a full recovery would have been severely reduced.

“The speedy rescue East Anglian Air Ambulance was able to provide has given me the life I had today,” he said. “ This challenge is my way of saying thank you to those who crewed my flight.”

The friends aim to cycle from Paris to London in 24 hours.

The distance totals 180 miles and they will be riding from the Eiffel Tower to Tower Bridge, in London.

They will leave Paris at 11.30am on June 22, and aim to finish the ride by 11.30am the following day.

“The clock doesn’t stop for the ferry crossing,” said Keiran.

The cost of Adam’s rescue was £3,250, which is the fund-raising target.

“We hope our effort will provide funding for East Anglian Air Ambulance to be able to save another life, just like they did for Adam,” said Keiran.

Tarryn Stuart, community fund-raiser at East Anglian Air Ambulance said: “It was wonderful to reconnect with Adam following his incident in 2018 and hear he has made such a good recovery.

“Adam and Kieran’s Paris to London cycle in aid of the air ambulance sounds like an epic adventure. We wish them every success as they embark on this fund-raising challenge to help save the lives of others.”

To sponsor Adam and Keiran visit www.justgiving.com/team/keiran-adam-24hr-p2l

And to find out more about the ride go to www.accessdriving.info/ paris2london

