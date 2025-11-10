The funeral service for jockey Tommie Jakes will be held at Newmarket’s St Mary’s Church on Friday November 21.

The service, which will start at 11am, will be followed by a private cremation. Donations will go to the Injured Jockeys’ Fund.

Tommie, who was 19, was found dead in his bedroom at his family’s home in Freckenham on Thursday October 30.

Newmarket's St Mary's Church where the funeral service for jockey Tommie Jakes will be held later this month

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances and the Suffolk coroner has been informed. A date has yet to be set for the opening of an inquest.

A GoFundMe page, set up by racehorse owner Paul Corrigan a close friend of Tommie’s, and of his parents Jeremy and Tonie, has already raised over £18,000.

“Every donation, no matter the size, is deeply appreciated,” said Mr Corrigan. “It will help the family with immediate costs and contribute towards creating something lasting in Tommie’s name, a legacy of care, understanding and support for others following in his footsteps.”

Tommie, who was attached to Newmarket trainer George Boughey’s yard, had ridden 59 winners and was widely regarded as a promising and talented young rider.

He had ridden his first winner in March 2023 at Lingfield and the day before he died had been riding at Nottingham.