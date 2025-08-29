Newmarket’s racing community is expected to turn out in force to celebrate the life of former jockey and racing manager Bruce Raymond who died on Sunday at the age of 82 after a decade-long battle with cancer.

His funeral service will be held at West Suffolk Crematorium on Wednesday, September 10 at 1pm followed by a celebration of his life at Newmarket’s Heath Court Hotel, in Moulton Road.

This week tributes have poured in for the popular racing figure who in a riding career which spanned three decades won in the region of 2,000 races and was widely regarded as the best jockey to ride in Britain never to ride a British Classic winner.

Former leading jockey and prominent racing manager Bruce Raymond whose funeral service will be held next month

He served his apprenticeship with Willie Stephenson, riding his first winner at Birmingham in June 1961 and the following season he was champion apprentice with 13 winners.

His first marriage was to one of Mr Stephenson's daughters, Jillian, who died in 1993, and they had two sons Richard and Martin.

In 1967 he rode Forlorn River to win the July Cup and Nunthorpe Stakes and later teamed up with Newmarket trainer Michael Jarvis partnering such middle-distance stars as Bob Back, Carroll House and Easter Sun winner of the 1982 Coronation Cup.

He retired in 1994 after a bad fall and became assistant to Joe Mercer as racing manager for Sheikh Maktoum Al Maktoum and his associates and, upon Mercer’s retirement, the racing manager of Rabbah Bloodstock.

Some of the leading owners he represented included Saeed Suhail, Jaber Abdullah, Saeed Manana and Sheikh Juma and his brothers.

In this role he found himself in the winner's enclosure at Epsom twice with Mr Suhail’s Derby winners Kris Kin in 2003 and Desert Crown in 2022.

The same colours were also carried to Group 1 glory the day before Mr Raymond died when the appropriately named Never So Brave landed the City of York Stakes.

Former leading jockey and Mr Raymond’s deputy Philip Robinson said: "Bruce was a great personal friend of mine and will leave a massive hole in my heart and in many people's.

“He was the nice guy of racing. I've never heard anyone say a bad word about him in my entire life. No matter what pain he was in he still found something to laugh about and was still coming into the office up until three weeks ago as he was a real people person and everyone loved him."

Hugh Anderson, managing director at Godolphin, said: “Bruce was a great friend to me and all of us at Godolphin. He was such a fine man, brimming with charisma and charm, it’s hard to believe he has gone after such a long, brave, fight against cancer.

“He was unswervingly loyal to his many contacts in Dubai and worked until the very end, never giving in and always finding humour in every situation.”

Leading Newmarket trainer John Gosden said: “Bruce was an outstanding man with great judgement and a wonderful sense of humour. He was respected by everyone and the teller of some of the most amusing stories of racing particularly those involving Lester Piggott, who he used to sit next to in the weighing room."

And at racecourses across the country on Monday jockeys, racegoers and racing staff observed a minute’s silence in Mr Raymond’s memory.

He is survived by his second wife Jennie, his son Martin, granddaughters Kristie and Emma, a grandson David and great grandchildren Hadley and Mimi. His son Richard pre-deceased him.

“Bruce always felt privileged to work for Sheikh Mohammed and Godolphin,” said Mrs Raymond, who added “I would like to thank everyone for the messages of support we have received and also Dr Nick Rayner and the staff at Oakfield Surgery and Dr Richard Benson of Genesis in Fordham Road, for all their care and the wonderful district nurses who looked after Bruce.”

There will be family flowers only with donations made at the funeral service going to the East Anglian Air Ambulance and St Nicholas Hospice Care.