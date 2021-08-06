An automated prescription distribution machine has been opened in Newmarket as a pharmaceutical business looks to revolutionise the process of prescription collection.

Pharmacy2Go unveiled the machine, called MedPoint at Newmarket Community Hospital on July 22, with Stetchworth’s Bill Gredley cutting the ribbon to open the machine to residents.

MedPoint is the first automated prescription collection point in England, and is fully alarmed, fitted with CCTV and temperature controls while being open twenty-four hours a day and seven days a week.

New presecription service at Newmarket Hospital

Pharmacy2Go, which was previously an online based business which delivered prescriptions, has shaped its design around the principles of easy accessibility, security and convenience, while also easing pressure on the NHS by allowing patients to collect on their own schedule..

Michael Lord, director at Pharmacy2Go, said: “I can’t see a complete switch from dispensaries to automated prescriptions, because some people enjoy having the face to face interaction, but those who start using the MedPoint will quickly see all the benefits it brings.

”As well as offering full flexibility in when a prescription is collected, the system also removes the possibility of a wasted trip when you travel to a pharmacy and find the prescription isn’t there yet.

“This automated machine scans every bag as soon as it is filled and within 20 seconds it sends out a unique pin code to each intended recipient, letting them know that the prescription is waiting.”

The free-standing machine will allow customers, once registered with the pharmacy, to either collect their prescriptions in the usual manner, or use the automated system.

The machines are placed in a central area which is very accessible, with Newmarket’s MedPoint being situated beside disabled parking bays at the hospital.

Anyone wishing to register can speak to staff on 01638 661 449 or visit www.Pharmacy2Go.co.uk

