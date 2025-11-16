The future of a vital late night service that supports vulnerable adults on nights out in Newmarket is at risk unless £5,000 can be raised for repairs and insurance.

The SOS Bus, a charity that has been running since 2009, is regularly deployed on weekends in the town and at other locations including Ipswich, Ely and Thetford, and offers first aid and other support.

Adam Olivant, an SOS Bus team member, said: “Due to unforeseen mechanical issues, our main SOS Bus is off the road, significantly impacting our ability to deliver vital support to vulnerable individuals in our community. We are launching an urgent appeal to raise the necessary funds and support to get the SOS Bus back on the road as quickly as possible.”

Newmarket's SOS Bus which is facing an uncertain future unless funding can be found

“The need for our services has never been greater, and with help, we can continue to be a lifeline for those who need us most.”

He said to keep pace with demand and get the SOS Bus back on the road, the charity urgently needs public donations and corporate sponsorships.

“Every pound helps us train volunteers, stock essential medical supplies, and keep the bus operational. Without additional funding, our ability to respond effectively is at risk,” he said.

While the bus is off the road the charity is operating a reduced setup, ensuring that critical services such as welfare support, safeguarding, and emergency care continue to be available.

According to John Borda, who is chairman of the SOS Bus, and a Newmarket town councillor, £5,000 was needed to cover vehicle insurance as well as for fuel and items like first aid supplies.

"We're seeing record numbers of people needing help – and we're proud to be there for them," he explained. "But we can't do it alone. Every donation, big or small, helps us save lives and keep our community safe."

So far since August this year SOS Bus volunteers have completed more than 483.25 hours with 459 interactions with the public.

That compares to 483 hours and 350 interactions between August 2024 and July 2025 and the same period in 2023/24 when they had 158 interactions.

Earlier this month SOS team members objected to proposals by the town council to place two new planters either side of the entrance to the Jockey Club to prevent parking on the pavement.

They said it would significantly impact the work done by the bus volunteers because that is where it parked.

Councillors agreed to defer their plan to consider points raised by the bus volunteers.