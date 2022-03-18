The future of Newmarket’s centuries old market is once again hanging in the balance as arguments continue over the best location for its stalls.

Meeting on Monday, Newmarket town councillors expressed their concerns over the market’s viability as stall numbers had dwindled since it was moved from the High Street back to the market square for safety reasons.

Cllr Rachel Hood said members of the town’s vision steering group, which comprises councillors and members of the business community, had agreed their preference was to move the market again, this time to Palace Street.

Newmarket Market Square. Picture by Mark Westley

But the group had been advised by a fire service expert that there could be risks associated with such a move related to the proximity of the market to houses and the racing museum. And there appeared to be confusion on who was making the decisions about the market’s future.

Cllr Andy Drummond said West Suffolk Council was currently conducting a review of potential sites for the market.

“The best place for it is the High Street but there seems to be some resistance from the council for it to be there and I don’t think West Suffolk Council has the appetite to move the market to Palace Street,” he said.

Andy Drummond

Cllr Douglas Hall said: “There are so many questions here and just to move it to Palace Street doesn’t seem to be a very mature decision.”

Cllr Philippa Winter said: “If the market stays where it is now soon there won’t be a market. Someone has to do something quick.

"If the district council wants it to survive it has got to do something sooner rather than later.”

And she suggested looking at putting the stalls in The Guineas shopping centre.

Guineas Shopping Centre, Newmarket

Eighty-five-year-old Len Rix, who along with his family has run his egg stall on the market for 54 years, said traders had not been consulted about the latest idea to move the market to Palace Street.

“The market should have stayed on the High Street,” he said.

“I know there were some safety issues but the council should have done more about them. Since it was moved back to the market square the market is in danger of fading away.

"I don’t want to see that happen in my life time but it is not looking good at the moment.”

Newmarket’s mayor, Cllr Michael Jefferys, said once the district council, which currently runs the market, had completed its review, the town council should be consulted and asked for its view.