A car theft gang, which included a man from Newmarket, has been broken up after police found the chop shop where they were dismantling stolen vehicles.

Callum Burren, 24, of Exning Road, Newmarket, and Harley Webb, 36, of Sherwood Road, Tunbridge Wells, were jailed after stealing at least eight Ford Fiestas in five months across Kent.

On October 20, Webb was sentenced to a year and 10 months in prison, while Burren received a 15-month term.

Callum Burren received a year and three months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and driving offences.

The pair targeted keyless vehicles from outside people's homes and car parks between July and November 2024.

They gained entry by using an on-board diagnostics tool that bypassed the security systems.

Most of the offences happened around Tunbridge Wells, but some also took place in Gravesend and Ramsgate.

Harley Webb was sentenced to a year and ten months after admitting conspiracy to steal motor vehicles.

Officers traced the stolen vehicles to an industrial site near Bedgebury Pinetum, in Goudhurst, where the pair were breaking them down for parts.

Webb was apprehended at the site on November 15, when officers recovered stolen cars, spare parts, and a machine for making number plates.

Burren was arrested a few weeks later, and both were remanded in custody.

At Maidstone Crown Court, Webb admitted conspiracy to steal motor vehicles.

Burren told police he had acted under duress but pleaded guilty to the same charge, as well as driving without a licence or insurance.

Detective Constable Mike Kingwell said: "Webb and Burren were responsible for a huge surge in the theft of Ford Fiestas, which are no longer produced and often targeted for their spare parts.

“They used sophisticated methods to enter and start the vehicles, striking across multiple towns and communities and causing distress, financial loss and disruption to multiple victims.

“Whilst it is pleasing that our work has led to the collapse of their criminal enterprise, we continue to urge owners to improve their security with both modern and traditional deterrents such as crook locks and wheel clamps.

“Using tracking technology also helps police recover stolen vehicles quickly."