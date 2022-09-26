Suffolk Constabulary has made a public appeal after multiple garages in Birdcage Walk, Newmarket, were broken into last week.

The incidents occurred between 11pm on September 22 and 6am on September 23.

An unidentified offender - or group of offenders - cut the garages' locks.

Birdcage Walk in Newmarket, where the burglaries occurred. Picture: Google Maps

Two mountains bikes were stolen from one garage, while a socket set and pressure washer were taken from another, and a set of tools from a third.

Three other garages were also broken into - but, in these instances, nothing was stolen.

Anybody who witnessed any of the incidents, or who has information of potential interest to investigators, should contact the police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/61423/22.

Alternatively, a report can be filed on Suffolk Constabulary's website, or anonymously via CrimeStoppers.