The head of Newmarket Academy said the students collecting their GCSE results today had approached the last year with "incredible fortitude".

Unlike other years pupils have been handed teacher predicted grades after exams were scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nick Froy, Newmarket Academy's headteacher, said it had been a difficult year for students and paid tribute to their hard work.

"Many showed their incredible maturity in expressing their frustration at not being able to prove themselves and demonstrate their abilities in the public exams they had been working towards for so many years."

Mr Froy added: "We had very high hopes for this group who have approached the last year with incredible fortitude. We are, therefore, very pleased that the students have received recognition of their efforts.

"Students got some fantastic results to enable them to go on to colleges and employment opportunities. We are proud of the students have responded to lockdown and, above all, their reaction on results day."

Highlights include Emily Bennett, who is off to Hills Road in Cambridge after scoring eights and nines in her GCSEs.

And another top performer is 16-year-old Ethan Clarke, of Moulton. His mum, Mandy, said: "I'm absolutely chuffed, really pleased. Ethan got what he deserved and I hope all the other children did as well."

She added: "They all worked so hard and had so much taken away from them this year. Its a credit to the school and all the hard work of the children as well."

Despite students picking up their GCSE results today, many expecting their BTec grades will have to wait after exam board Pearson announced it would re-grade them in line with the other exams.

