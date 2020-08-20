A Year 11 student from just outside Newmarket has finished top of her class with a clean sweep of grade nines.

Eleanor MacGillivray, who attended King's Ely, scored the highest possible grades in all her GCSEs and is among a group of the highest performing at the private school.

Unlike other years pupils have been handed teacher predicted grades after exams were scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Eleanor MacGillvray, who won grade nines in her GCSEs at King's Ely (40923933)

Eleanor said: "I am delighted with my results and would love to do a maths degree at university once I have completed my sixth form studies here."

She is now set to study A-level maths, further maths, chemistry, physics, and French at the school.

Jonathan Shaw, head of King's Ely Senior, said: "We are delighted, that after months of uncertainty, our students have been rewarded with some very well-deserved grades.

"Whilst the top performers often receive the headlines, we are equally delighted for pupils of all abilities whose hard work has been recognised."

School principal John Attwater said the grading system was robust.

"I am convinced their grades have been accurately determined using the expertise of their teachers and that they can be trusted by the students, and later by universities and employers, as a measure of pupils’ attainment and capability; nothing in the politics or media comment of the past few days should take away from that," he said.

The school said 92 per cent of its result were grades nine to five, 60 per cent nine to seven, 38 per cent grades nine to eight, and 19 per cent the highest possible at grade nine.

