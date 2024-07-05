The Conservatives have held on to the West Suffolk constituency in the General Election.

Nick Timothy secured 15,814 votes over his Labour opponent Rebecca Denness, who scored 12,567.

The other votes were as follows: Henry Batchelor (Lib Dem) 4,284; Mark Ereira (Green) 2,910; Ivan Kinsman (SDP) 133; David Bull (Reform) 9,623, Luke O’Brien (Independent) 345 and Katie Parker (Independent) 485.

Nick Timothy after the West Suffolk result. Picture: Camille Berriman

Mr Timothy said: “I am obviously delighted that so many people have put their trust and confidence in me. I now want to repay that by working hard and paying back people’s trust.

“The national picture is not a good one for the Conservatives at all. There will be a debate to come in the weeks ahead, but now it is time (for me) to just enjoy this moment.”

Rebecca Deness after the West Suffolk result. Picture: Camille Berriman

Rebecca Denness said she was ‘very pleased’ with the result.

“I am delighted to come second and ahead of Reform,” she said. “We ran a very good campaign. We started from a low base and worked very hard to together to

The West Suffolk seat was previously held by former Health Secretary MP Matt Hancock, who announced in December he would not be standing again.