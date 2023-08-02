A 17-year-old girl who was arrested on suspicion of multiple offences including threats to kill after an incident at a Newmarket property has been bailed.

Police were called at 1.35pm yesterday to a property in Fordham Road.

A 17-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of breach of the public order act, criminal damage, common assault, assault of a police officer and threats to kill.

A 17-year-old girl was arrested after an incident at a property in Newmarket. Picture: iStock

She was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and released on police bail pending further inquiries.