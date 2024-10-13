A glittering charity ball has raised more than £24,000 for a fund set up in memory of a four-year-old boy from Isleham, near Soham, who died from a rare form of cancer.

Organised by a committee headed by George Radcliffe’s parents Lisa and David, the ball was held at Chippenham Park and was attended by 200 guests.

They embraced the couple’s efforts channelling their grief into the setting up of a special fund in their son’s name, to ringfence donations towards research into the specific type of cancer – rhabdomyosarcoma – which cost him his life.

Members of the organising committee

Guest speaker Lizzie Goates, fund-raising manager at Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group (CCLG), said: “Last year, Lisa and David set up a special named fund in honour of their son, George. Special named funds allow families to work with CCLG to ringfence donations toward research into a specific type of cancer, patient information or the charity’s general work supporting and advocating for children with cancer.

“Just George honours the life of George Radcliffe and raises money for research into rhabdomyosarcoma, a type of tumour that develops in soft tissue.”

Lizzie also helped the guests to understand the importance of the money raised.

Guests at Just George fund's first Golden Charity Ball

“Lisa, David and their many supporters’ dedication and drive to fund-raise in George’s memory will ultimately benefit all children and their families who have been impacted by this horrible disease, by improving our understanding, diagnosis and treatment of rhabdomyosarcoma through research,” she said.

British astronaut Tim Peake surprised guests with a video message in which he said he had been told all about a special boy who had shared his love of space and had wanted to be the first scientist to find dinosaurs there, while a charity auction conducted by David Palmer raised £10,000.

Lisa praised their guests and supporters.

“We lost George because his treatments options ran out,” she aid. “We are driven to fund research so that children diagnosed in the future have better outcomes but we cannot do it without supporters.

“Thank you to all of our guests who bought tickets and gave so charitably on the night. Also thanks to the committee of 10 who helped plan and pull-off such a successful event and the many donors who gave to the exclusive auction and premier raffle.

“Many local businesses offered sponsorship, which meant we had less outgoings and could truly focus on income for our cause. We are so thankful to them. These businesses forged a great partnership with us, sharing our values with a desire to make an impact with their support. We couldn’t had done this without you. Sincere thank yous to you all.”