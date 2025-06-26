A major player in the world of international bloodstock has unveiled plans for a new stud complex just outside Newmarket.

The proposed development will centre around Willingham House Stud in Brinkley which is owned by Yulong Investments, already a prominent organisation in Australian racing, and on Monday villagers were invited to look at the plans and make their views known.

Yulong’s founder is Chinese billionaire Yuesheng Zhang, who named it after the white dragon horse of Chinese mythology, and has already invested well over £25m in Australia where he owns the lavish 1000-acre Yulong Stud in Victoria.

An impression of what the main yard could look like at Willingham House Stud in Brinkley

At the exhibition on Monday residents heard that Yulong’s vision for the UK was to build a reputation for being one of the most influential operations in the world of racing and bloodstock.

“Establishing a base near Newmarket has been a natural progression for the company as the home of the horseracing world renowned for its superb training facilities and leading veterinary practices,” it said.

“By developing world class facilities to rival the very best in the business we hope to nurture our own future elite stars of the turf from this historic land while providing British breeders with a strong and commercially viable stallion operation.”

The company’s building plans for the 300-acre Willingham House Stud include barns for weanlings, staff accommodation, an isolation facility for horses being flown into the UK from abroad and a main yard.

Harrison Li, who is the owner’s son-in-law, said Yulong’s long term aim was to stand six stallion in the UK with between 150 to 200 broodmares. The company already owns Dullingham Park Stud which it bought earlier this year along with its two resident stallions Shaquille and Soldier’s Call, and nearby Deer Park Stud.

“We respect the views of local people which are very important to us and we want to create something which will be good for the area,” he said.

Architect for the stud plans is KWA Architects and its two newly appointed directors David Daplyn and Megan Bonner hosted Monday’s consultation.

The company’s award-winning work is well known in the Newmarket area and includes high profile projects at Rathomy Stables and Moulton Paddocks as well as at Dullingham Park Stud.

“We were delighted to host the public consultation on Monday and to meet with so many local people to discuss Yulong’s aspirations for their northern hemisphere base,” said Ms Bonner.

“It was really useful to hear feedback and answer queries about the development which will help us to shape the final plans and planning application submission.

“We believe Yulong Investment’s presence near to the Home of Horseracing is of strategic importance to the racing industry and we look forward to helping them to deliver bespoke world-class breeding facilities to support their global racing and breeding operation whilst simultaneously securing lasting benefits for the local community.”

Brinkley parish councillor Agnes Aubert said: “This was an opportunity for the stud owner to get feedback from residents. In my opinion there are good and bad things about it.”