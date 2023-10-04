Upgrades to the Ely North and Haughley railway junctions have been tipped for funding by the Department of Transport.

The Eastern Powerhouse – which campaigns for public investment in eastern England – had previously flagged up the two junctions as priorities for improvement.

The upgrades will enable faster and more regular rail services from Peterborough, Norwich, Ipswich, King's Lynn and Cambridge stations.

From left to right: Eastern Powerhouse executive director Steven Lynch, Eastern Powerhouse chair James Palmer, Chloe Smith MP, ResPublic director Philip Blond, Mark Harper MP, Thérèse Coffey MP, Paul Bristow MP.

In addition, freight services from Felixstowe will be able to skip London entirely and take a direct route through Ely to the Midlands.

Representatives from the Eastern Powerhouse met with Mark Harper, the Secretary of State for Transport, on September 5.

They advocated for the improvements at that meeting.

Following on from this, the Department of Transport has greenlit the upgrades.

A spokesperson for the Eastern Powerhouse said: “The Eastern Powerhouse would like to thank the Department for Transport and The Right Honourable Mark Harper MP for listening to our concerns, and for helping to remove these terrible constraints on growth in the East.

“The Eastern Powerhouse will continue to promote investment into the East of England.”

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock said: “I am absolutely thrilled with the Government’s confirmation of funding for the Ely and Haughley rail junction upgrades. These projects are crucial to the rail accessibility for my constituents in West Suffolk.

“The investment for the Ely and Haughley junctions will not only improve the lives of people and businesses in the local area, but also [marks] an important step forward to having half-hourly trains in Newmarket.”

Cllr Richard Smith MVO, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for economic development, transport strategy and waste, said: “This is really excellent news for Suffolk.

“The infrastructure at these junctions currently lacks capacity for the demand from freight and passenger traffic. This investment will reduce those constraints, and allow more trains to run through Ely and Haughley, including freight on rail out of Felixstowe and more passenger services between Ipswich and Peterborough.

“This will ease congestion on our roads, help us on our journey towards net zero by reducing carbon emissions, and provide a significant boost to the local economy.”