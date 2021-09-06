There aren’t many market towns in which you go out for a meal on a Wednesday night and struggle to get a table.

But in Newmarket, the hustle and bustle of the high street is part of the fabric- with people from across the country (and world) having made it their home due to its horse racing links.

For me last week, dinner was at Thai Street Café and I was relieved to find that there was one table which was free, albeit far up in a top corner, very close to the couple eating on our right.

The drinks menu leaves you spoiled for choice, with this eatery being one of the few places in Newmarket to offer a fairly extensive cocktail menu. Fans of the classics will be very pleased with Long Island Iced Tea, Mojitos, Cosmos and Margaritas among the many concoctions on offer.

The food menu isn’t much different - packed with all sorts of options, from starters and salads to Thai curries, noodle dishes and meaty specials.

The mixed starter for two, which included chicken satay skewers, vegetable spring rolls, fish cakes and slow cooked spare ribs, gave a good idea of the tastes on offer here. The fish cakes, which were almost melt-in-the-mouth when dipped in a sweet chilli sauce, were perfectly seasoned and the chicken skewers and beef ribs were cooked to perfection.

A lover of chilli squid, I couldn’t resist ordering an extra portion alongside the starters, and I was extremely glad I did.

To follow was a classic vegetable Pad Thai and a Thai green curry with chicken. For the fairly low prices, the portions are generous and the food is authentic and delicious.

A spicy but incredibly refreshing Som Tam salad - made with green papaya - was, though not for the spice-haters among us, a great addition to the table. Each light but veggie-packed bite punctuated the otherwise quite heavy meal perfectly.

While the food and drinks at Thai Street Café are alone something to write home about, it is the atmosphere and its position in the middle of the town’s High Street which make it a lovely place to while away a few hours of an evening.

The staff are friendly, attentive and helpful, with drinks orders having been taken just as glasses were due to empty and clean plates having spent no more than a minute or so on the table before being carted away to the kitchen.

And clearly, it hits the spot with the town’s residents and visitors too. With a queue almost out the door and every table in the place taken, it goes without saying that this gem isn’t a hidden one. I’m obviously just extremely late to the party… but I will be making up for lost time!

