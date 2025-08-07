A council has backed plans to build new games areas in two towns.

The plans to build two multi-use games areas (MUGA) in Mildenhall and Newmarket, were submitted by West Suffolk Council and discussed by the authority's development control committee yesterday morning.

The first bid related to the former swimming pool site, in Recreation Way, Mildenhall, land which was returned to its normal grassland state after the pool's demolition.

The former swimming pool site, in Recreation Way, Mildenhall. Picture: Google Maps

Apart from some pointers in terms of access and fencing, councillors did not take long to debate the bid, approving it with 12 votes for and one abstention.

Cllr Andy Neal, member for Mildenhall, said: "It's going to be a wonderful facility for the town, I support it wholeheartedly."

Cllr Jim Thorndyke added: "It's a great idea, get on with it."

Proposed games area at Studlands Park Sports Club, in Hyperion Way, Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps

Meanwhile, the Newmarket site, at Studlands Park Sports Club, in Hyperion Way, would replace the existing play area.

Although members were just as supportive of the application, Cllr Jon London raised concerns about replacing an existing free play area, with one residents would potentially have to pay for.

Officers said they were unsure whether the new games areas would be paid for or just booked online for safety.

The final decision was to grant permission with 12 votes for and one against.

Both bids included lighting, landscaping, hardstanding, a link path and non-illuminated advertising banners.

The games areas will be part of the larger PlayZone programme launched by the Football Foundation to tackle inequalities in physical activity and access to high-quality facilities.

These will be paid for with investment from the Premier League, the Football Association and the Government, through Sport England.