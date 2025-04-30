Train operator Greater Anglia is running extra services for those attending Newmarket Races 2000 Guineas Day on Saturday.

The following services will run in addition to the normal timetable:

- 10.10am Ipswich to Cambridge, calling at Stowmarket (10.21am), Bury St Edmunds (10.37am), Newmarket (10.56am), Dullingham (11.04am) and due to arrive in Cambridge at 11.22am.

Greater Anglia is running additional services for racegoers attending Newmarket Races 2000 Guineas Day on Saturday. Picture: Greater Anglia

- 11.57am Cambridge to Ipswich, calling at Dullingham (12.24pm), Newmarket (12.31pm), Bury St Edmunds (12.49pm), Stowmarket (1.05pm), Needham Market (1.10pm) and due to arrive in Ipswich at 1.20pm.

- 5.10pm Ipswich to Cambridge, calling at Stowmarket (5.21pm), Bury St Edmunds (5.37pm), Newmarket (5.56pm), Dullingham (6.04pm) and due to arrive in Cambridge at 6.23pm.

- 6.57pm Cambridge to Ipswich, calling at Dullingham (7.24pm), Newmarket (7.31pm), Bury St Edmunds (7.49pm), Stowmarket (8.05pm), Needham Market (8.10pm) and due to arrive in Ipswich at 8.19pm.

Newmarket Racecourse operates a complimentary shuttle bus between Newmarket railway station and the racecourse.

James Reeve, Greater Anglia’s area customer service manager, said: “We always try and support local events if we can. We know this day is very important to many of our customers, which is why we are running additional trains.

“To save time and beat the queues, passengers are advised to buy tickets online or via the Greater Anglia app before they travel. Groups of three of more people can save a third on fares with GroupSave.

“Our new trains are longer and have more seats. However, we would ask everyone to be patient while boarding as we are expecting higher than usual passenger numbers on these services.”