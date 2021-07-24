An eco-friendly business has relocated to Newmarket as it seeks to become an industry trailblazer in exclusively selling electricity powered vehicles.

Kids Quads, and its subsidiary Eco Rider, moved to Newmarket in March, opening a showroom at Newmarket Business Centre in Exning Road to offer customers hands-on experience of its products.

Business owner and managing director, Steve Ainge, 50, said: “We are quite unique in the sense that our range of quad-bikes, Go Karts, scooters and dirt bikes is exclusively powered by electricity.

“People are becoming more understanding of electric power and we want to showcase the benefits which extend beyond being eco-friendly.

“Not everyone realises that a quad-bike powered by electricity can actually be faster than one that is petrol powered. We started out by creating a range for children, including all the necessary safety equipment, but have since branched out and created our subsidiary, Eco Rider, two-and-a-half years ago, and we now offer products for all ages, alongside servicing, repairs, spare parts and an array or equipment.”

Mr Ainge, who was previously based in Royston, but now lives in Isleham, started the company more than five years ago and has developed the business in to a thriving enterprise which makes sales across the UK and Ireland while always sticking to the eco-friendly principles upon which it was built.

“Renewable energy has always been at the heart of the business”, said Mr Ainge.

“We get plenty of customers who are seeking green alternatives to petrol products and they don’t have any issues with being able to charge them, as all our products can be charged using a standard three-point plug socket.

“We stock products from numerous well-known brands, including Wulfsport, Muc Off, and Tech7, and have experienced staff to carry out repairs, tests and maintenance on site.”

To find out more, stop by the Kids Quads showroom, call 01223 398899 or visit www.kids-quads.co.uk

