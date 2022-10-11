Plans for a £15 million community diagnostic centre in Newmarket have been approved.

The new facility, which will be built next to the hospital in Exning Road, is one of 10 centres across the country to be approved by the Department of Health and Social Care.

Once built, it will provide a reduction in hospital visits and waiting times, provide new MRI and CT scanners, and provide earlier diagnoses for patients through easier and more direct access to a range of full diagnostic tests.

Ed Garratt, chief executive of NHS Suffolk and North East Essex, said: “It's fantastic that the funding for a community diagnostic centre at Newmarket has today been approved.

“This is a great example of how working collaboratively we can deliver improvements for our patients.

“The range of tests that will be available at Newmarket will enable earlier diagnosis and better outcomes for patients, helping to reduce health inequalities in West Suffolk.

Ed Garratt, chief executive of the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board. Contributed picture

“The location for the new CDC is ideal to support people living in Newmarket and surrounding districts to access diagnostic services which we hope will be more convenient to them and save them from having to travel to their nearest hospital for tests."

Work on the centre is due to begin in April next year and will be completed by early 2024, with a plan to begin accepting patients by April.

Once built, it will be staffed by a multi-disciplinary team including nurses and radiographers.

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock said: "I'm absolutely delighted we have won the funding to expand Newmarket Hospital with a new Community Diagnostic Centre - so people can get tests in town.

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock. Picture: Mark Westley

"The investment will see cutting-edge diagnostics equipment available to those living in and around Newmarket, within two years.

"This important step shows commitment to ensuring both staff and patients have access to world-class facilities, as part of this transformational programme, which will increase capacity for tests and scans and give patients more choice of where they can access their care.