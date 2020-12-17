Plans have been agreed to install a new pedestrian crossing close to Newmarket’s Laureate Community Academy, not far from the spot where a pupil was seriously hurt in an accident at the end of last year.

The move comes after campaigning for a safe crossing in Exning Road.

And it is also hoped that the new crossing will encourage more parents and pupils to walk, cycle, or scoot to school.

Headteacher David Perkins, right, with councillors Karen Soons, Rachel Hood and Andy Drummond

David Perkins, headteacher at Laureate, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the support of Suffolk County Council and councillors Andy Drummond, Rachel Hood, and Karen Soons, in pushing for the installation of a pedestrian crossing outside of the school.

“Following last November’s serious accident involving one of our pupils, the risk to children and families when crossing Exning Road has once again been highlighted, so to have a permanent solution in place will be a tremendous benefit to the whole community.”

District councillor Karen Soons said: “I am thrilled to see this new pedestrian crossing approved. It will make Exning Road safer for children, parents, carers and staff.

"As a mother of 4 children I know how hard it is to walk children safely to school on a very busy road.”

