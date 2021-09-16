A Newmarket mother, whose daughter died from a rare heart condition three weeks after becoming a mum for the first time, and whose son took his own life less than a year later, has called for more support for grieving parents and siblings.

Lynette Fordham, who lives in Mill Reef Close, is still trying to come to terms with the death of her daughter Charlotte in 2018 and her son, Josh Sahota in 2019, and with her eldest daughter, Chloe, spoke this week about their hope to try to set up a support network bringing together others who are trying to cope with the unexpected deaths of loved ones.

Lynette said her daughter, Charlotte, a teacher in Stowmarket, died in October 2018 of peripartum cardiomyopathy, a rare type of heart failure occurring during pregnancy or immediately after the baby’s birth.

Josh Sahota with his sister, Charlotte. They died within a year of each other.

“She was a very special person to so many people and to lose her like that was devastating,” said Lynette.

Mother-of-two Chloe said: “When we lost Charlotte I struggled to find any bereavement support for siblings and I realised how important that was and maybe how it could have helped my brother at the time.”

Josh Sahota took his own life while a patient in a mental health unit in Bury St Edmunds on September 9, 2019.

He had been admitted after he had suffered his first psychotic episode and driven his car off a bridge on the A11 in an apparent attempt to kill himself.

“Psychosis can be brought on by traumatic events and Josh was devastated by what happened to Charlotte as they were very close,” said Lynette.

“When she was being treated in Papworth and I told Josh they had talked about possibly going down the transplant route he said to me: ‘I would give her my heart’.”

