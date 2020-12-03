Mid-plague you may not think he is the perfect fit for the job, but those of you lucky enough to live in the constituency of the Rt Hon Matt Hancock, Secretary of State for Health, must admire his grit.

This long, acute and deadly emergency cannot have been what he imagined when first setting foot on the ministerial escalator.

Something snug in sport or being boss of bus fares at Transport would have been so much less demanding, but he got landed with Health in a plague year.

Matt Hancock

Not only that, he is the victim of clever critics who find rude words to hurl at him. It is bad enough what mates on the back benches say but some scribblers are truly cruel. Take Giles Coren in the Times at the weekend who called him “This squeaky little boiled egg in a suit.” Almost all of us would shrivel under such slanders. Our Matt comes up smiling. You’ve got to grant him grit.

I see Ely has managed to pinch the Boat Race from the Thames because a bit of Hammersmith Bridge might fall off and hit the oarsmen. Well done, Ely! A brilliant and profitable move.

How can Newmarket strike back? Easy. In many years the Grand National is run on the same Saturday as the Boat Race.Just think what a Saturday sporting double whammy smasheroo twin thrills ticket it would be Newmarket could have the Grand National here on the same day as the Boat Race. True it would need a bit of basic hedging and ditching on the Rowley Mile but well worth it in ice cream and hot dog sales alone.

The first step is to think of a way to divert the Grand National here. Any ideas?

I have no wish to intervene in any way in the Royal College of Surgeons disciplinary inquiry into the conduct of a Suffolk vet researching horse welfare at the now defunct Animal Health Trust in Newmarket.

What worries me is that she went to so much trouble to try to prove that very heavy riders hurt their horses. This seems to me so perfectly obvious that no science is required to show it. But as a simple, ignorant layman my observations are of no interest to science. Pity, because I had been planning my own research to show that the longer you keep a cow in a crate the more likely it is to get thoroughly fed up.

Whatever will Ron Raisey do if they scrap cricket teas? His comical cricket column in the Journal is for me the best bit of our sports pages (Sorry, Liam. Sorry, Russell.)

When I read how England’s biggest league, Sussex, had voted to make match teas optional, my thought flew to our Ron who is engaged to judge the cricket but always ends up judging the sausage rolls and eclairs, the sandwiches and the Battenberg slices.

It seems the present ban on this sort of catering has led some mean, joyless, niggardly spoilsports to junk the junkets as a waste of time and money.Shame! May I suggest a modest compromise? Any team who salivate around teatime when visiting a miserable tea-free club should bring with them a sturdy tea trolley laden with luscious dainties. This they could wheel round the pitch during the game succouring their own players and shunning their hosts. I know at least one umpire who would not object if the trolley got in the way of play. Some things are even more important than cricket. We must at all costs keep the tea in teamwork.

Kevin Grainger may sound like a nagging old grouch but I back every word this embattled chairman of Newmarket Town says.

His reproaches to sloppy supporters of the Jockeys are well made and need a wider audience. Kevin is desperate to save local football, his club and the town’s happy survival but he looks about him and sees heedless slackers.“Some people believe they’ll not catch it,” he notes. “Others are not keeping their distance.”

Thank you, Mr Chairman, for saying what many of us want to say about our fireproof friends but hold our tongues out of misplaced politeness.

I admit I was taken aback by that picture on last week’s sports pages of Lakenheath Indoor Bowls Club. Some of them were children. Almost infants! What’s gone wrong (or right)? Indoor bowls is for doddery old blokes who hate noisy kids. It’s all change in sport. Before you know it we’ll have women boxing and playing rugby, hang on a minute, I’ve got to take a call from the Sports Editor.

