A Newmarket racing worker’s dream to ride in a race should come true this summer as she is set to get the leg up at one of the country’s most famous racecourses.

Sienna Anderson is set to become the second Riding A Dream Academy student to ride in the Markel Magnolia Cup when she lines up in this year’s race on July 31, at Goodwood.

Currently working for town trainer Charlie Fellowes, Sienna was one of the first students to join the academy, which was set up to support other young people from diverse ethnic communities into British horse racing after Khadijah Mellah won the race in 2019.

Sienna Anderson who will be riding in the race at Goodwood later this summer

Originally from London, she learned to ride at Mottingham Farm Riding Centre, in the south of the capital, and dreamed of being a jockey since she was a child.

She was in the first cohort of students to graduate from the Khadijah Mellah Scholarship in 2022 before completing the foundation course at Newmarket’s British Racing School and then starting work in the town.

“The Riding A Dream Academy changed my life and it’s incredible to have the chance to ride in this year’s Markel Magnolia Cup,” said Sienna.

“It’s been my dream since I was little to be a jockey. I am so excited to have the opportunity to take part in the race Khadijah won and that my friend Aamilah Aswat took part in last year.”

Khadijah, one of the co-founders of the academy said: “We are so excited to have another Riding A Dream Academy student participate in this year’s Magnolia Cup.

“The scholarship is where Sienna started her journey within racing. For the team at Goodwood to be supporting another young person through the programme is testament to their commitment and the support they have always shown us.

“That another of our students has the opportunity to take part in this life-changing race is incredible. I can’t wait to be on track to support Sienna and make sure she has the best time.”

And in addition to providing a place for an academy student each year in the Magnolia Cup, Goodwood Racecourse is sponsoring a place on this year’s scholarship programme.

Racing broadcaster and academy co-founder Oli Bell said: “Goodwood have been backers of the academy story right from the outset.

“We are so grateful they continue to support us through the funding of a scholarship place this year and the chance for students like Sienna to ride in the Magnolia Cup. Their support makes a huge difference to an organisation such as ours and we are hugely appreciative.”