An action group opposing plans for one of Europe’s largest solar farms north of Newmarket has described the approval of its consultancy phase as green-washing, after the Planning Inspectorate allowed the application to pass on to next phase.

Say No To Sunnica is fighting the plans over a multitude of concerns, including its visual impact, the effect of construction vehicles on roads during the two years it would take to construct, loss of arable farming land, ecological impact, the farm’s size, lithium battery safety and the lack of a clear decommissioning plan.

Sunnica Ltd, which is proposing the 2,800-acre solar farm, did not attend public meetings in nearby villages, citing the pandemic as the reason and relied on online consulting and leaflets.

Sunnica

Thirty-five volumes of information are also available to read at Mildenhall hub, Newmarket library, The Beeches at Isleham and Burwell library.

The Planning Inspector concluded on December 16 that the public had been adequately consulted.

The project will now move on to the examination phase, where those who would be affected by the solar farm will be able to register with the Planning Inspectorate as interested parties and have their views heard.

One of the Sunnica sites

“We are disappointed it has got to this stage as Sunnica did the bare minimum of consulting and it was clearly inadequate,” said Catherine Judkins, chair of Say No To Sunnica.

“When you consider the size and scale of the project, it’s remarkable that it has been approved to pass consultancy.

“When we’re losing farming land, trees, wildlife and hedgerows, harming our capacity for food production without public meetings being held and these plans are still approved, then we are just green-washing applications.

“Just because it has solar and renewable energy written on it, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a good project and if this is the blueprint for solar farms, we’ll be trashing our environment, not preserving it.

“Our group conducted a survey locally and 85 per cent were in favour of solar energy, while 93 per cent felt they had been inadequately consulted.

“Everyone who has concerns now needs to register with the Planning Inspectorate. The examination will be based on those responses.

A spokesperson for Sunnica Ltd said: “We are bringing forward our proposals for Sunnica Energy Farm to meet an urgent national need for new sources of renewable energy generation. Our site selection process and assessments have found the sites to be a suitable location for a solar development of this size.

“In preparing our application for development consent, Sunnica has undertaken an environmental impact assessment and we have prepared an outline battery fire safety management plan as part of our development consent order application as safety is extremely important to us.”

The representation period runs until March 17 and interested parties can register by visiting https://infrastructure.planninginspectorate.gov.uk.