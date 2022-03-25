Newmarket’s fund-raising Guineas Ball is back for the final time next month.

This year’s event, returning after an absence of three years, will be on Saturday, April 23, and will be held at a new venue, Lanwades Hall at Kentford.

It will be raising funds the Teenage Cancer Trust at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, SSAFA, the armed forces charity, and SARS, the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service, which this year celebrates its 50th anniversary.

One of the ball’s organisers, Emma Kaye, said: “In light of the awful situation in Ukraine, the ball will also be making a donation to one of the organisations that are giving help and relief to the people of Ukraine.”

The Boogie Wonderland-themed evening includes a Champagne reception, three-course gourmet dinner with dancing, and a gala charity auction which, according to the organisers, includes some very special lots.

“The very first Guineas Ball, back in 1997, was held to raise money for SARS,” said Emma. “Its success exceeded all our expectations and we were able to buy and kit out an emergency vehicle.

St Nicholas Hospice and My WiSH were given cheques from the Guineas Ball in 2018

“That first car, and subsequent vehicles, have regularly attended accidents on Newmarket Heath and gallops and have come to the rescue of, among others, jockeys Hayley Turner and Allan Mackay.

“By having SARS as one of our main beneficiaries this year we feel we have come full circle especially as this will be the last Guineas Ball.” Over the years the ball has raised in excess of £600,000 for charities.

To book a table, or for more information, email guineasball@btinternet.com or call 07795 032632.