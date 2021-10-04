A handbag was stolen from a Newmarket Heath shop, prompting a police appeal.

The theft occurred at around 11.45am on Saturday, October 2 in a shop in Newmarket Heath.

The victim was inside the shop and left a handbag unattended for a moment.

Suffolk Police are urging shoppers in the county to remain vigilant following the theft.

In that time the offender stole the bag, which contained a purse with bank cards, cash and an iPhone 12.

Police are now reminding shoppers to 'be vigilant', and are appealing for any information on this incident.

They urge those with information to contact them via their website or by calling 101, and quoting crime reference number 37/55114/21.

