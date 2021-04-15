A court has heard the moment a man accused of murdering a Newmarket mother-of-two allegedly put his hands around the neck of his then girlfriend.

Ipswich Crown Court heard yesterday that Charles Jessop, who is accused of murdering Clare Nash at her Brickfields Avenue home, had a history of violent outbursts.

Naomi Goldsmith, an ex-girlfriend, stood in the witness box and described the moment she said the 29-year-old set upon her.

Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket, where Clare Nash died on January 16 2020.

Mrs Goldsmith started a short relationship with him in the summer of 2019, and she told the court he would ‘constantly shout and be abusive’ to her and that there was no build up to him doing so.

Later that year, she told the court, the pair were on their way back to her house from Unique nightclub, when he attempted to strangle her.

“He punched a window of a shop for no reason then, as we got closer to mine, he then attempted to strangle me,” she said, and added the attack lasted for a couple of minutes.

Floral tributes for Clare Nash

"I was telling him to stop and get off, he didn’t say anything back,” the court was told.

Keir Monteith, defending, accused her of ‘exaggerating and concocting’ her statement after detectives spoke to her, and questioned why she did not report it to police at the time.

But she insisted to the court it happened, and added: “I was not lying.”

Jessop, formerly of Bakers Row, denies murder, and his defence is that anti-depressant drug citalopram had affected his state of mind.

But yesterday the court was read a list of times Jessop had encountered the courts, including four occasions he was convicted for violence, threatening behaviour of criminal damage, when he wasn’t prescribed citalopram.

The trial continues.

For information on how we can report on court proceedings, click here

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket