Tributes have been paid to former Newmarket town mayor and district councillor, Warwick Hirst, who died on Sunday after a two-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Mr Hirst, who was 83, had been resident at Kentford Manor care home since January last year.

At their meeting on Monday, Newmarket town councillors heard the Union flag would be flown at half mast until after after Mr Hirst’s funeral which will be on Tuesday, November 8, at 11am at the town’s St Mary’s Church.

Former Newmarket mayor and district councillor Warwick Hirst who died on Sunday

Newmarket mayor, Cllr Philippa Winter, said Mr Hirst had served as both a town councillor and a member of the former Forest Heath District Council. “He contributed much to this town over a period of many years and our sympathies go to his family and his friends,” she said.

Mr Hirst’s widow, Alison, said they had first moved to Newmarket in 1986, with their two daughters Laura and Fiona, having lived on the outskirts of London.

“His job in international marketing had seen him travel all over the world, but he retired, early, in 2001 and he was looking for something to do and that’s when he got involved with the local council,” she said.

In 2003 Leeds-born Mr Hirst was elected to Newmarket Town Council as a representative of Severals ward and two years later began the first of his two consecutive terms as town mayor. In 2007 he was elected to Forest Heath District Council.

“Everything he did he gave 100 per cent,” said Mrs Hirst. “He wasn’t always the most popular but he cared deeply about people and always did his best for anyone who came to him needing help.”

Through his council work Mr Hirst was involved with a number of local organisations including the then town branch of the Citizens’ Advice Bureau and the Voluntary Network serving as chairman of trustees for both.

He also volunteered to help with the annual Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal collecting in Waitrose every year until the Covid lockdown.

He and his wife were together for 41 years.

He also leaves a granddaughter, Holly, who is six.

Family flowers only are requested at the funeral.