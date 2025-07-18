The co-founder of one of the Newmarket area’s best known double glazing firms died on Saturday aged 84.

Mike Gammon started Micron Windows with Paul Keeble back in September 1980 and the company, then based at the Lanwades Business Park in Kentford, became one of the area’s most successful.

When he reached 55 Mr Gammon took a step back and in June 2014 the business was sold and in November of that year moved to Oaks Drive in Newmarket.

Mike Gammon

He lived in Moulton with his wife of 62 years Alma, in the bungalow that he built, and was a keen motorcyclist but in March this year came off his bike in Chippenham and never recovered from his injuries.

He spent 13 weeks in hospital most of that time in West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds where he died.

As well as his skills as a businessman Mr Gammon was well known for his achievements in clay pigeon shooting circles.

He competed in and won competitions, organised by Fitsac, the International Federation for Shooting Sporting Guns, all over the world from New Zealand to South Africa and captained both England and Great Britain teams.

He also coached students in clay pigeon shooting.

He had taken up motorbike riding at the age of 69.

“Both our sons had motorbikes and he said if they can do it so can I,” said Mrs Gammon.

He leaves his two sons Richard who works for the business’s new owners and Steven who is an electrician, and four grandchildren.

Details of the funeral service have yet to be confirmed but it is likely to be on Thursday July 31 at West Suffolk Crematorium.

“We want it to be a celebration of a life well-lived,” said Alma.

“He had certainly packed a lot in to his 84 years.”

Contact Southgate funeral directors on 01638 662480 for further information.