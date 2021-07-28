Newmarket Town Council has recorded a vote of no confidence in the town's MP Matt Hancock.

A motion by deputy mayor, Cllr Chris O'Neill, was passed on the casting vote of Labour mayor, Cllr Michael Jefferys, after the council was deadlocked at five votes to five, with four councillors abstaining.

The motion read: "Newmarket Town Council states its concerns that the West Suffolk MP Matthew Hancock has neglected the best interests of his constituents. As Secretary of State for Health he has demonstrated hypocrisy and hubris in the pursuit of his own interests. Newmarket Town Council states that we no longer have confidence in Matthew Hancock MP."

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock resigned as health secretary in June after he was caught kissing his advisor Gina Coladangelo.

Cllr O'Neill said he believed the West Suffolk Conservative Association should de-select Mr Hancock who he said had caused great embarrassment to the town.

And Labour councillor Kevin Yarrow, who seconded the motion said: "I was very concerned to learn of Mr Hancock's activities as our MP and Secretary of State for Health."

Cllr Rachel Hood said: "The West Suffolk Conservative Association has issued a statement and that stands."

Matt Hancock with Gina Coladangelo, who the then-health secretary was caught kissing in his private office. (Yui Mok/PA)

Immediately after the recorded vote, Cllr Hood, together with fellow Tory councillors, Andy Drummond and James Lay, left the meeting.

"It's a disgrace. They can't deal with a democratic decision," said Cllr Yarrow.

After the meeting a spokesman for the West Suffolk Conservative Association said: "Even the Labour/Independent controlled local town council couldn’t find a majority against Matt Hancock.

"We are very grateful for the strong local support Matt is receiving.”

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket