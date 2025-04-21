A Burwell family have signed up for a day of foam-filled fun as a way of showing their support and thanking East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

Sebastian and Natalie Carvell, along with children Abigail, eight, and four-year-old Theodore, have booked up to take part in the charity’s Newmarket Bubble Rush, in July.

In the process, they hope to raise vital funds, while also honouring the memory of four-year-old George Radcliffe from Isleham who received care at EACH’s hospice in Milton before he died there in October 2023 just 18 months after he was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS), a rare form of cancer.

Abigail and Theodore Carvell with their friend George Radcliffe who they will be remembering when they take part in the Newmarket Bubble Rush

George’s parents David and Lisa, who are close friends with Sebastian and Natalie, have subsequently received bereavement support from the hospice.

“I know from our conversations that the care and support they received was incredibly important and made such a difference,” said solicitor Natalie, who went to school with David.

“Lisa has described it as being wrapped in love, and, for us, as close friends, it meant so much knowing they were being looked after.”

Natalie said George would be at the forefront of their minds on Bubble Rush Day.

“He was such an awesome little boy, a real character with a great sense of adventure. He was good friends with my children, and I’ve got lovely memories of them playing outside together, collecting sticks, building dens and splashing in puddles and streams,” she said.

“They talk about him all the time, so it’s fitting we can do something like this in his memory while also raising funds for the charity that looked after him so well.

“The Bubble Rush caught my eye because it’s something we can do together and involves the children,” she said. And she encouraged other families to take part to support the hospice.

“EACH has a strong family ethos, and I know it’s a place where everyone is supported, including grandparents, and offers holistic care when families need respite support.

“This, therefore, is a perfect event to sign up for and support.”

The Newmarket Bubble Rush is taking place at the Rowley Mile Racecourse, on Sunday July 6. The course features four bubble stations along a 2.5km route. Each has a cannon that pumps out coloured foam to create a four-foot deep bubble bath.

To find out more about this year’s event, go to www.each.org.uk/support-us/events/newmarket-bubble-rush-2025