“Not only did he help a lot of good causes, but his generosity will live on.”

Just one of the many tributes paid to Exning benefactor Simon Gibson, who died at his home, Landwade Hall, on Monday aged 94.

His personal solicitor Barry Taylor added: “I would describe him as a philanthropist in the mould of the late Sir David Robinson.

Simon Gibson opening a new playground at Exning Primary School in 1999 - he had made a generous donation towards the £19,000 cost of the project.

"He was a very quiet, very humble man who was good through and through. A true gentleman of the old school.”

Working with Mr Gibson, Mr Taylor set up the Simon Gibson Charitable Trust into which he poured millions of pounds which, over the decades, has been used to help a wealth of charities and good causes both local and national.

Mr Gibson’s fortune came through his great uncle, William Tatem, the first Lord Glanely, who was born in Appledore on the north Devon coast. Mr Gibson later paid for a new lifeboat – named Glanely – for the town’s lifeboat station.

Aged 12, William had signed on and sailed on a voyage around the Cape Horn. By then, the family had moved to Cardiff and, when he was 18, he joined a shipping company as a clerk.

He was to go from cabin boy to millionaire when he formed the Atlantic Shipping Company which became the largest exporter of coal mined in Wales.

In 1916 he was made Lord Glanely and a few years later acquired the Exning estate, including Exning House, which was later known as Glanely Rest and used as an old people’s home for many years.

Killed in an air raid in 1942, it was his nephew George Gibson, Simon’s father, who inherited his fortune as his only son had died in 1905 aged six.

George was to carry on the family’s philanthropic activities. The George Gibson Almshouses Foundation was set up to administer the retirement homes in George Gibson Close, Exning, build Exning Court, a sheltered housing project in conjunction with Hereward Housing, and support Newmarket Day Centre.

When his father died, Simon was determined and happy to carry on where he had left off, supporting charities whenever he could.

Colin McCarty, who retired as assistant priest at Exning in 2016 and had known Mr Gibson for nearly 40 years, said: “ Quiet, almost private, but clear headed and insightful in all he did; be it in his charity or in his business as a major landowner, Simon was the caring steward of the Landwade Estate.

“Famous for driving his bright yellow beetle. He had a great affinity for horses, owning racehorses and for many years he rode around Exning and his estate until his hip told him it was time to step out of the saddle.

“When I was the Acting head of Newmarket Upper School in 1990 Simon was one of our governors. He had heard we were wishing to refurbish the sixth form social and study facility.

"He popped in one morning and asked me to show him what we had in mind. As we looked and talked he kept expanding the ideas we had to include lowering the ceiling and adding carpeting to make the place to something sixth formers would be proud of.

"To my amazement he popped in again the next day with a cheque to cover the cost of what we had talked about. Such was the man.”

Mr McCarty said that Mr Gibson was a generous supporter of St Martin’s Church, in Exning, where his private funeral service will be held on May 19, giving it £10,000 a year.

He also paid for the maintenance of the chapel of St Nicholas at Landwade which he owned and is not known as a church but as a private peculiar.

“Throughout Exning and the town his personal generosity and the trusts the family had established have enabled many things to be built and improved,” said Mr McCarty.

“The hospital has the Gibson Centre for staff training and I believe he also made a contribution to the cost of the bronze rearing stallion statue on the roundabout just outside Newmarket.

“When his health prevented him from coming to services at St Martin’s some 10 years ago, I began regularly taking a communion to Simon in his home, indeed the last time was on Friday.

"His passing will leave a large gap in my life and of many across our Newmarket and Exning community.”

The Rev Canon Mark Haworth, of Exning, said: “I first met Simon in 1980 when my family and I came to live in Exning, me singing in the choir, serving on the parochial church council, and Simon in his customary place in St Martin’s.

“I first joined Exning Tennis Club at that time, when it was a single court in the grounds of Glanely Rest, and Simon, with his customary generosity, granted permission for his own court to also be used at Landwade when the need arose at a club night – how emblematic of his whole approach to the life of the village and wider parish and town.

“In the years that followed, he granted the tennis club space in the parkland, adjoining the cricket pitch, to be the site of the enlarged club, now with its three courts, where I, after all my travels, rejoined when I was just over the border in East Cambs, and now.

“We give thanks to God for all that Simon has achieved in his long life, and for the many aspects of his enduring legacy.”

Mr Gibson was a founder member of Newmarket Round Table and was a Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire. He was a former magistrate, sitting regularly on the Newmarket bench until the town’s courts closed in December 1998, and a former chairman of the Newmarket Division of Commissioners of Income Tax.

Other causes he supported included the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust (ACT), Ely Cathedral, and the Exning football, cricket and tennis teams.

He endowed the Gibson Music School at the King’s School in Ely and supported the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

He was made a CBE in recognition of his charitable work.

Mr Gibson’s niece, Diana Morrish, who had been looking after her uncle in the final years of his life, said she and his other nine nephews and nieces had always been very close to him. She said her uncle’s great love was the sea and they often went sailing with her grandfather, Simon’s father.

“He was our favourite uncle,” she said, “as he was always such great fun to be with.

“When we were children he always came on holiday with us and we used to say it was like having two fathers.”

Mr Gibson was an enthusiastic and successful racehorse owner following in the footsteps of his great uncle Lord Glanely, whose Grand Parade won the 1919 Derby and who owned five other Classic winners.

Mr Gibson, who took over Lord Glanely’s racing colours, had horses with trainer James Fanshawe at Pegasus Stables since 2000, the most successful being sprinter Society Rock, who won three Group 1 races including the 2011 Golden Jubilee at Royal Ascot, and over a million pounds in prize money.

Newmarket trainer James Fanshawe with his Society Rock in 2012

“Sadly, Simon was unable to be at Ascot to collect the trophy from the Queen in person but he celebrated royally with my lads in the kitchen back at Pegasus and, from that day onwards, he would watch all his runners from there,” said Mr Fanshawe.

His first horse was Polar Ben, which won seven races including the Group 2 Park Stakes at Doncaster. Others included in 2003, Buster Hyvonen, who also won seven races, three over hurdles.

“Simon, then aged 76, and a little hard of hearing, piped up ‘damn silly, who’s he?’ when being told his new horse was by the stallion Dansili,” remembered Mr Fanshawe.

Now 18 years old Buster is still at Pegasus in his role as Mr Fanshawe’s hack and where he remains a firm favourite.

“We are most grateful to Simon and thoroughly enjoyed training for him,” said Mr Fanshawe.

“He was unassuming, enthusiastic, and generous and he thoroughly deserved to have a horse of the calibre of Society Rock if only for all the good he has done for Exning, Newmarket, and the local area. We will miss him.”

