A headteacher has spoken of her pride after government inspectors described her school as a friendly, happy and safe place, following a recent Ofsted inspection.

Ditton Lodge Primary School, in Newmarket, has maintained its good rating, which followed its first routine inspection since the Covid pandemic began.

The report concluded that its 191 pupils were proud of the school and that its leaders set high expectations of pupils, staff and themselves, including an ambitious and well thought-out curriculum.

Ditton Lodge headteacher Melanie Moore, who has been at the helm since 2018, said she was delighted for everyone connected with the St John’s Avenue school.

“We are really proud of the report and the fact that it recognises Ditton Lodge to be the kind of school we know it is,” she said.

“We are so fortunate to have unwavering dedication from staff, students, families, governors and the Unity Schools Partnership.

“This dedication, especially from our staff, shone through during the inspection and we look forward to building upon all this good work going forward.”

Inspectors found that staff had high expectations for behaviour and attendance which created a calm and welcoming place while school leaders were also ambitious for pupils with special educational needs or disabilities.

“Pupils relish carrying out leadership activities which help prepare them for the future,” said lead inspector Stefanie Lipinski-Barltrop.

“Responsibilities such as head boy and head girl, prefects, school council representatives, class ambassadors, play leaders, and eco-council members, are all taken very seriously

“Pupils support the values of Ditton Lodge’s High-5, where they listen, enjoy, aim high, respect and never give up.”

The report findings were welcomed by the school’s governing board. A spokesman said: “We all feel very proud and would like to congratulate and thank all staff for their hard work and commitment to the children.

“We would also like to thank parents and the Unity Schools Partnership for their support and we will work hard to continue to support and challenge the school so that the children of Ditton Lodge have the best educational journey they can have.”