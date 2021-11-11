The family of a teenager, described as incredibly brave and kind, have been left heartbroken by his death just three weeks after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Nineteen-year-old Niall Kavanagh, who was brought up in Newmarket, and had recently moved to Fordham, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital last month after weeks of feeling unwell. His family’s worst fears were realised when he was found to be suffering from a highly aggressive tumour, which was to prove fatal, and he died on November 1.

This week, his mother, Claire, spoke of the family’s heartache, the cherished memories they had of Niall, and the precious time they were able to share with him before he died.

Niall Kavanagh, 19, died just weeks after first complaining of feeling ill

“He had so many friends and we have had so many messages of love and support I feel like Newmarket’s heart is broken,” she said.

And she explained the family had been able to take some comfort from the decision to donate some of Niall’s organs for transplant.

“I knew we would be asked about donation because Niall was so young and healthy and, because he was just such a caring and kind person, I felt it would give us a sort of comfort that he would be helping someone else,” said Claire.

“And now because he has helped save or improve the lives of four strangers whoever they are they will be thinking of him.”

A former pupil at Paddocks Primary School and Bottisham Village College, Niall was a keen and talented footballer and it was after a match in September he had first complained of feeling unwell.

“He told me it felt as if his heart was beating in his head and he was being sick,” said Claire.

Initially, doctors thought he might have a virus but he did not improve and when his younger brother, Ryan, called Claire and said he was with Niall who, although conscious, was incoherent and could not stand up, she drove him to Addenbrooke’s.

Scans at the hospital revealed the extent of the tumour and, after surgery, the family were told Niall’s prognosis was the worst possible.

“Over the next couple of days he squeezed my hand and was shaking my arm as if to say I’m here,” said Claire.

“I glimpsed him coming back to us and sat with him for hours.

"He was moved from intensive care to a neurological ward which gave us hope. Even the surgeon was amazed when she saw him and told him he was making his mum very happy. He had us laughing and we had a lovely weekend with him.”

But a week later Niall had been taken back to the critical care unit .

“He did not come round and he was not responding to me,” said Claire.

“By the Sunday night his condition had deteriorated and we were told the tumour had progressed and we should come in straightaway. I took his brothers in and we were hoping for a miracle but I think I already knew he had gone at that point,” she said.

“We were all able to say our goodbyes and spend time with him before he died. I think I knew it was always going to take Niall but he fought so hard to be with us and to give us those few precious weeks with him.”

A celebration of Niall’s life will be held at St Mary’s Church, in Newmarket, on Friday, November 19, at 2pm.

All donations will go to the The Brain Tumour Charity.

