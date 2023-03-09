A couple were forced to have their much-loved pet cat put down after it was seriously injured in a shooting incident.

Jackie and Ray Philips, of Lode Close, Soham, near Newmarket, became concerned when three-year-old Pickle did not come home on Monday, February 20.

Ray went out to look for him and put leaflets through neighbours’ doors but four days later found him lying injured under a hedge.

Pickle the cat had to be put down after being shot. Picture: Charlotte Spear/RSPCA

Finding he was unable to stand, the couple took Pickle to a vet in Ely, where it was discovered he had a gunshot wound in his flank. He was then transferred to Dick White Referrals in Six Mile Bottom, where vets found his spinal cord had been severed and he had to be put down.

“He was a quiet and sweet natured cat and never ventured far. He even returned home to use his litter tray so would not have annoyed anyone by messing in their garden,” said the couple’s daughter Charlotte Spear.

“Sadly not the first cat to be shot in Soham. Many people are afraid to let their cats out.”

RSPCA animal rescue officer David Allen said: “It is devastating to hear what happened to poor Pickle and our hearts go out to his owners.

“This was a callous and cruel attack on a helpless and defenseless animal and I am horrified by what has happened.

"The family said the fear and pain he must have felt made them feel sick to their stomach and the family want to make as many people aware as possible.