A heartbroken animal lover has appealed for help to trace the owners of two dogs.

Carlie Allan has appealed for help after the spaniels were dumped from the back of a van into a garden in Exning, near Newmarket.

Carlie, 34, rescued one of the dogs after it fled and was hit by a car on the B1103, close to neighbouring Burwell.

Carlie Allan found one of the spaniels, which had been hit by a car. Picture: Richard Marsham

The second dog was rescued by the home owner, who managed to catch it in her garden.

Carlie, a graphic designer, said: “It’s just heartbreaking that someone could just dump them.

“I was driving between Exning and Burwell when something ran out in front of us, in the dark, around 5.30pm.

Honey was found running on the B113 road

“I managed to brake and discovered it was an injured spaniel, that was in shock. It had obviously been hit by a car.”

Carlie later saw an appeal on Facebook by Amanda Tanner, in whose garden the dogs had been dumped.

Amanda, who lives in North End Road, Exning, said: “Earlier that day I was at home expecting Anglian Water to call about a water problem.

“I saw a white van drive past and thought that was them.

Star was rescued in the garden where she was dumped

“After I had put my own dogs in, I came out to find two spaniels in my garden and saw the white van driving off. They had just been dumped.

“I managed to catch one but the other one ran off.

“I put a message on Facebook to appeal to the owners and received a message from Carlie saying she had found the other.

“We were both upset about what had happened.”

The two women took the spaniels to Lida Vets in Newmarket.

The RSPCA stepped in to help with the cost of treatment for the injured dog.

An examination revealed they had been microchipped and were called Star and Honey.

But information had not been updated with ownership, and only revealed details for the microchip service, itself.

Carlie fears they may have been used for breeding on a puppy farm.

“They are both female, about eight years old. I have heard how they are kept in kennels, bred and then dumped. I hope this isn’t the case.”

The dogs are now in the care of Woodgreen Pets Charity Rehoming Centre in Godmanchester.

Jody Geary, dog team manager at Woodgreen Pets Charity, said: “Since their arrival at Woodgreen’s Cambridgeshire centre a couple of weeks ago, both Star and Honey are making great recoveries, having undergone comprehensive medical examinations and treatments.

“Honey had initially been taken to a vet due to a suspected road traffic accident and was transferred to us for further care. The team also discovered that she has mature cataracts, resulting in very limited vision, which makes her somewhat wary of her surroundings.

“Since her accident, her wounds are now healing well, and she appears calm and content, sleeping in her comfy bed in her kennel.

“As for Star, she’s a lovely and albeit a very timid lady, but has formed close bonds with her caregivers and thoroughly enjoys her daily walks. She has a mammary mass that needs to be removed, alongside some other treatment, before she’ll be ready to find a new home.”

Anyone with suspicions of animal cruelty should contact the RSPCA at www.rspca.org.uk