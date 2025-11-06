The heartbroken parents of promising young jockey Tommie Jakes, who was found dead in his bedroom on Thursday, have spoken publicly for the first time about their loss.

And Jeremy and Tonie Jakes, who live in Freckenham, have pleaded for an end to social media speculation over what might be behind the tragedy.

Nineteen-year-old Tommie, who lived with his parents and brothers, his twin Mickie, and Vinnie and Kyle, had been riding at Nottingham the day before he died.

Tommie Jakes pictured at Nottingham on what would be his final ride

"When he got home he was dancing in the kitchen and after his chicken dinner he told his mum it was the best chicken he had ever had," said Jeremy. "He was up in his room and I could hear him chatting on the phone with his friends until gone midnight."

Tonie said Tommie was going to a Halloween party with friends on Saturday and had ordered a costume.

"He planned to go as a Jager bomber," she said. "He was planning for the future, planning for rides, planning for parties, planning his life."

She said Tommie had been riding since he was a toddler. He rode the family's ponies and had been a member of Soham Pony Club.

Home-schooled as a 14 year old he had gone on the one day a week foundation course at Newmarket's British Racing School.

He was first apprenticed to Newmarket trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam and had ridden his first winner for her on Suzi's Connoisseur at Lingfield in March 2023.

Proud mum Tonie was with him that day in the winners’ enclosure as, before he could drive, she would take her son to all the meetings where he had rides.

He then had a spell with Alice Haynes before joining George Boughey.

"He had ridden 59 winners," said Tonie, "well 60 actually but one was disqualified. He was brilliant, he had a lot of wonderful friends and nothing seemed to be worrying him."

Jeremy, who had once been an apprentice with trainer Sir Mark Prescott and a conditional jockey with legendary National Hunt trainer Michael Dickinson, said his son's interest in racing grew as he helped with the family's horses at home, helping him break them in and riding them.

"He would say to me: 'Dad I am always going to be a jockey'," said Jeremy.

"It was all he ever wanted to do and he loved it. He was very professional and constantly working at how he could get better. The whole of his life he had been feisty and he was in the shape of his life, full of confidence and just going forward with his career. ”

Long-time family friend and racehorse owner Paul Corrigan, for whom Tommie had rides, had travelled from his home in Scotland to be with the family.

“He was like a son to me,” he said. “He was brilliant, bubbly and always confident.”

Mr Corrigan has set up a GoFundMe page in Tommie’s memory which has already raised nearly £15,000.

The money will help with funeral costs and support the family’s wish to create a lasting legacy in Tommie’s name.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be finalised but details will be available from Newmarket funeral director Southgate on 01638 662480.

An inquest into Tommie’s death will be opened on a date to be fixed.