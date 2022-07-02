A heated debate erupted at a town council meeting after a vote was retaken in the absence of committee members.

The dispute ignited at Monday’s Newmarket Town Council meeting after an earlier vote to appoint a chairman of the development and planning committee was overturned in the new chairman’s absence, two weeks after the initial decision.

At a development and planning committee meeting on June 6, a vote taken with all 10 committee members present saw Cllr Michael Jefferys appointed chairman. The same meeting saw members appoint Cllr Douglas Hall as vice-chairman. However, at the following meeting, on June 20, with only four members present, an objection to the previous appointments was raised by Cllr Rachel Hood on the grounds that Cllr Hall was not listed as a committee member.

The town council meeting was held at Newmarket Memorial Hall on Monday

Cllr Hood then put herself forward for the position of chairman and, after the town clerk had sought guidance from the Suffolk Association of Local Councils, which advised the council to reaffirm the appointments, the vote was re-run, with Cllr Hood being voted in.

Addressing the issue at Monday’s meeting, Cllr Jefferys said: “I think the democratic election on June 6, when all 10 members were present, seems a more appropriate vote than the subsequent election.

“We didn’t get our procedures right and we should have asked people at the beginning which committees they wanted to be on so that the council could confirm the committee membership before the vote.

“In a way, I’m very impressed that Cllr Hood wants to take on this important role. It’s an onerous role and I’m surprised Cllr Hood feels she has the time.”

Cllr Hood then stood to raise a point of objection, interrupting and speaking over Cllr Jefferys, adding: “I’m not going to sit here and be insulted.”

Cllr Jefferys responded: “I am on my feet. Will you sit down and let me finish speaking?”

After the mayor, Cllr Philippa Winter, had spoken to calm proceedings, Cllr Jefferys apologised for raising his voice, before adding: “It isn’t right that people get interrupted when they are speaking. But lastly, I am concerned that a district councillor should be chair of planning, because I think there is a conflict of interest there and we need to think about these things, because it is a pseudo-judicial committee and we are a compulsory consultee on planning matters in Newmarket.”

After contributions from Cllr Kevin Yarrow and Cllr Andy Drummond speaking for and against the original vote being ratified, the mayor consulted with the clerk before deciding that the vote would be re-run at the next meeting of the committee.