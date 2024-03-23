The A14 between Cambridge and Newmarket has reopened after an overturned lorry caused traffic chaos this morning.

National Highways and police were first alerted to the scene, just after junction 35, at about 11am.

Both lanes on the westbound route, between junctions 35 and 36, were shut while recovery takes place.

The A14 is shut between junctions 35 and 36. Picture: Google

Delays of more than 20 minutes were reported at its peak.

National Highways confirmed the route reopened shortly after 2.30pm.