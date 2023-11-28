Police are at the scene of a serious incident in Newmarket.

Officers attended a property in Exning Road at 9.55am today and multiple police vehicles are at the scene.

A spokesman said cordons are in place within Exning Road while inquiries take place.

Officers attended a property in Exning Road, Newmarket, at 9.55am today and multiple police vehicles are at the scene. Picture by Mark Westley

A murder investigation has since been launched after the body of a woman was found at a house. Click here for full details.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

An eyewitness said there was police activity in the front garden of the property where officers have erected a tent.

Officers were also at the back of the property.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident in Exning Road, Newmarket. Picture by Mark Westley

There were four police cars and two police vans.

Exning Road is a busy thoroughfare lined with mostly post-war terraced former council houses.