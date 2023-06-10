Heavy traffic on A11 in Kennett area, between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, after vehicle fire
Published: 12:04, 10 June 2023
Slow traffic is being reported on the A11 in the Kennett area following a vehicle fire.
The AA is reporting traffic being heavier than normal on the A11 southbound around the B1085 (Fordham / Kentford junction).
A vehicle fire was reported in the area to Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service at 11.04am.
Three crews – one from Mildenhall and two from Newmarket – were sent.
The incident was dealt with by 11.24am.