More news, no ads

Slow traffic is being reported on the A11 in the Kennett area following a vehicle fire.

The AA is reporting traffic being heavier than normal on the A11 southbound around the B1085 (Fordham / Kentford junction).

A vehicle fire was reported in the area to Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service at 11.04am.

Heavy traffic was reported on the A11 near Kennett, between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket. Picture: Google

Three crews – one from Mildenhall and two from Newmarket – were sent.

The incident was dealt with by 11.24am.