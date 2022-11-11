Heavy traffic on A14 eastbound between junction 36 Nine Mile Hill/A11 and junction 37 Newmarket as roadworks cause five mile delays
Published: 18:00, 11 November 2022
| Updated: 18:02, 11 November 2022
Heavy traffic has been reported on the A14 this evening as long term roadworks and lane closures cause delays.
The eastbound carriageway of the road between junction 36 Nine Mile Hill/A11 and junction 37 Newmarket is congested, with five miles of delays estimated.
This comes as long term roadworks in the area and lane closures cause disruption.
Travel time is estimated to be at least 20 minutes.