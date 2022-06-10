There is four miles of congestion on the A14 near Newmarket after a crash involving a car and a lorry.

Police were called to the westbound carriageway after reports of a two-vehicle collision near Chippenham.

One lane was blocked, before all lanes reopened at 11.05am.

The A14 was partially blocked near Newmarket. Picture: Phil Fuller

However, traffic remains heavy in the area, with queues stretching back to junction 39 for Kentford.

In a post on Twitter, Cambridgeshire County Council's Traffic Management Centre said there are long delays, with motorists urged to avoid the area if possible.