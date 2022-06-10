Heavy traffic on A14 near Newmarket after earlier crash involving car and lorry
Published: 12:42, 10 June 2022
| Updated: 12:42, 10 June 2022
There is four miles of congestion on the A14 near Newmarket after a crash involving a car and a lorry.
Police were called to the westbound carriageway after reports of a two-vehicle collision near Chippenham.
One lane was blocked, before all lanes reopened at 11.05am.
However, traffic remains heavy in the area, with queues stretching back to junction 39 for Kentford.
In a post on Twitter, Cambridgeshire County Council's Traffic Management Centre said there are long delays, with motorists urged to avoid the area if possible.